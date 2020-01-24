PICTURES: Governor Parson eats breakfasts with dads, students at Springfield elementary school

Missouri Governor Mike Parson ate breakfast at David Harrison Elementary School Friday morning with kids and dads. The school's All Pro Dad chapter sponsored the event.

The All Pro Dads chapter is a national organization that works to strengthen relationships between fathers and their kids. The mission of All Pro Dads is to encourage men to be active in their family's life. Friday morning, the organization had a special event to push that narrative-- breakfast with Gov. Parson.

Hundreds of kids and their dads sat inside the school's gymnasium to eat donuts, coffee, and milk.

The National Fatherhood Initiative study shows kids who live in homes without father figures are more like to abuse drugs, run away, or have behavioral problems. That's why group chairman David Vailes said hosting a person with the clout of the governor will have a big impact.

"We want them to know that parents are parents whether they're at school or whether they're at home or where ever they are," said Vailes. " We want our kids just to know that they are loved, and they are cared for."

Vailes said breakfast with the governor was a great chance for kids to get engaged and spend extra time with their dad. Parson held a short program and shared a story with the kids and dads before heading off to Kansas City. While the time with the governor wasn't long, Vailes says it was truly an honor.

"It's awesome that he would take little time out of his schedule, travel down here, and invest in our kids," said Vailes. "I just think it's a really cool parallel to see the governor giving his time to our kids here at David Harrison."

After breakfast, Parson took a few pictures with the students and talked with a few dads. He said that it was an honor to speak with the parents, and help push the positivity that comes with active parents.

"A lot of times, we have a tendency to think about, because we have a lot of importance in our life to do so, the most important thing we can do is make sure we're a part of those child's lives," said Parson

Check out moments from the event below.