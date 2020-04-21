PICTURES: Crowd gathers at Missouri's Capitol steps against stay-at-home order

A growing protest movement against stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus reached Jefferson City Tuesday.

A big crowd gathered with signs asking Governor Parson to lift the stay-at-home order. He recently extended it through May 3. The governor says he by then will reopen the economy the next day through steps.

Government and health officials argue that the orders are necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Several groups across the country have marched asking for a reopening of states' economies.

