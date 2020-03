The coronavirus outbreak across the country gave sports league no choice to but to postpone games for the sake of public health.

Earlier in March, Major League Baseball postponed opening day, which was to be Thursday. Now, as America fights this spread of COVID-19, baseball stadiums like Busch Stadium and Kauffman Stadium sit empty. Without baseball, it leaves thousands without work.

These photos below may look sad, but know baseball will be back! And so will our communities.