PHOTOS: Vigil remembers Springfield tow truck driver

Dozens of tow trucks flash lights and the Springfield community gathers to remember Timothy J. Williams.

Williams, a tow truck driver for Affordable Towing, was struck and killed while he was out on the job Friday night.

The vigil was held outside the Freedom City Church at 1477 N. Broadway. Tow truck drivers led a procession that ended at the Battlefield Mall.

Williams, who lived in Springfield, would have celebrated his birthday Saturday, according to a spokesperson from Affordable Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened a few miles north of Springfield near Bluegrass Road around 9 p.m.

According to the Highway Patrol, a driver, identified as 27-year-old Christopher Rice, traveled off the roadway and reportedly struck Williams while he was standing next to another vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 people have died from crashes this year in Troop D's service area, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

HAPPENING NOW: Dozens of tow trucks flash lights and the Springfield community gathers to remember Timothy J. Williams.



Williams, a tow truck driver for Affordable Towing, was struck and killed while he was out on the job Friday night. pic.twitter.com/43WH82HcC8 — KY3 News (@kytv) February 9, 2020