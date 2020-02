Emergency medical workers with the Taney County Ambulance District cared for dogs after they were exposed to smoke during a fire on Saturday. In photos posted on TCAD's Facebook page, you can see two employees giving the dogs oxygen to help them breathe.

The Facebook post said:

"Huge shout out to our crews helping these puppies after being exposed to smoke from a fire.... going the extra mile! Thank you!

Jeremy Price and Alex Blevins"