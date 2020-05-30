PHOTOS: Protest underway in Springfield over racial injustice, George Floyd's death

A protest is underway Saturday afternoon in Springfield near Glenstone and Battlefield.

The protest, called "Peaceful Protest for George Floyd. Say His Name," began around 3 p.m.

The protest comes in response to the death of George Floyd. A bystander's video showed Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck earlier this week, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving.

Several protesters have lined up along the streets, carrying signs and wearing face masks. The intersection of Glenstone and Battlefield is currently closed to traffic.

