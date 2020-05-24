PHOTOS: Memorial Day weekend draws large crowds at Lake of the Ozarks

Dozens of people have packed pools and other venues around the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend.

User-generated content submitted to KY3 shows large gatherings at Dog Days Bar and Grill in Osage Beach. KY3 has since edited the photos.

In the photos, several people were not seen wearing a mask or social distancing, sparking national attention.

This comes nearly three weeks after Missouri lifted its stay-at-home order and has eased various restrictions in response to COVID-19.

The state is currently under Phase 1 of its reopening, the "Show Me Strong Recovery Order," through May 31, which states in part:

"When individuals leave their homes or places of residence to work, to access food, health care, necessities, or to engage in other activities, they should at all times practice social distancing. Individuals may go to and from an individual’s place of worship, provided that limitations on social distancing are properly adhered to."

