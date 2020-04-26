PHOTOS: Chadwick, Mo. community hosts social distancing parade for senior class

Hundreds came together to support the Chadwick High School senior class while following CDC guidelines for a social distancing parade Saturday.

Organizers say the parade consisted of at least 100 cars driving by to support the senior class, which consists of 19 students in Christian County.

Drivers lined up behind Kay's Country Store around 7 p.m. Saturday before making way to the high school. Seniors spaced out at a safe distance.

Prior to the parade, school administration and teachers also drove to each of the seniors' homes and put up signs in honor of graduation.

Amy Sallee and other organizers sent over several photos from the parade in the gallery below.