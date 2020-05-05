PHOTOS: Aftermath of severe weather in Lebanon, Mo. one day later

High winds Monday damaged several businesses, structures and power poles in Lebanon, Missouri.

The storm hit shortly after midday with winds at an estimated 80-to-90 miles-per-hour. The damage includes a church's steeple on Elm Street. The storm also scattered debris onto I-44.

The storm knocked power poles down, leading to thousands power outages in the city. Emergency responders tell us at the peak, nearly 10,000 customers were without power.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 1,800 people without power. Around 150-225 poles are down from the storms.

The latest photo gallery below shows the aftermath of severe weather one day later in the Lebanon area.