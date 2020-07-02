PGA of America to rename Horton Smith Award

The Professional Golfers' Association of America is renaming its Horton Smith Award.

Smith was born in Greene County in 1908. He is known as the winner of the inaugural Masters tournament in 1934.

According a news release from Springfield-Greene County Park Board, Smith served as a PGA President 1952-1954, supporting the PGA’s policy at the time of admitting white members only.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board learned of the name change Thursday.

“We just learned of this news today, and we haven’t had a chance to vet out what it means for us,” said Parks Director Bob Belote. “Parks facilities are places where we bring people together, where everyone is welcome, and everyone should feel safe among equals. This is information we’ll need to share with the Park Board and investigate further.”

Horton Smith was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1990. He is also the namesake of the Park Board’s Horton Smith Golf Course, which opened in southwest Springfield in 1962.