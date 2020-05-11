Ozarks roofers busy after last weeks of hail storms

All the rain we're supposed to get this week will no doubt slow down a lot of the work needing to take place on people's roofs. The powerful hailstorms we received last week caused a lot of damage, and have local roofing companies booked up.

Pounding hail last week gave way to pounding nails this week. That hammering sound is being heard in neighborhoods all around.

"This one hit a decent amount of Springfield," said Cody Allhands with A-1 Guarantee Roofing.

Allhands is an estimator with A-1, and he said it's been more than a decade since seeing a hailstorm this bad.

"We see little pockets of hail pretty much every year," said Allhands. "But hail like this we haven't seen since '06, '07, '08."

Other companies, like Dale's Roofing, said over the phone they are also very busy following the storms. The hail was so large at times, it went beyond just roof damage.

"Some people's homes, it was going through the skylights and going into their living rooms," said Allhands.

Some of that hail was the size of baseballs.

"I have had some homeowners, they went out and grabbed it," Allhands said. "(They) took it inside, put it in a Ziploc bag and then froze it, and so they're gonna show their insurance adjusters, it's not a bad thing to do."

Allhands added they're doing the best they can to get to people's homes to prevent them from leaking if they can't get fully repaired before this week's rain and storms move into the area.