Ozarks rescue shelters are filling up fast as spring approaches

Local shelters are reaching their max heading into spring.

"Volunteers, fosters, all of it is needed," said Courtny Cowell.

Cowell is the adoption center manager and volunteer coordinator at C.A.R.E Rescue. She said this time of year is always busy.

"This time is puppy and kitten season, so we definitely see an increase in the younger animals and a bunch of litters coming in," Cowell said. "[They are] bottle babies that need fed constantly."

The additional young animals means the rescue could use some extra hands and help stocking up on supplies.

"We need lots of syringes, lots of formula, lots of heating pads, stuff to keep them warm, that kind of stuff," Cowell said.

The rescue takes in many of their animals from Animal Control.

"A lot of them are out at our sanctuary receiving medical treatment and we are pretty full up out there," Cowell said.

She said they're starting the foster program up again, but due to the influx the rescue doesn't have much room left to take in larger dogs.

"We have room for some cats and some smaller dogs," Cowell said.

She said a few dogs have had an extended stay and are ready to find a home.

"Two specifically, Marigold and Delilah, they're a bonded pair," Cowell said. "They're older girls and they're super sweet, but it's kind of harder for people to take on two dogs and we're trying to get them a home together because they love each other so much."

KY3 also spoke with Rescue One. They are in urgent need of dog food because of the influx of animals. A representative there says they have more than 300 animals in their care right now.

Both rescues have adoption events set for next weekend.