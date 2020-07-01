Ozarks nursing homes offering visitors new options

After months of lockdown, nursing homes in the Ozarks are beginning to allow outdoor visits for residents and their families.

Citizens Memorial Hospital started offering outdoor visits in late June, giving residents and families another option on top of visits through the window over the phone and video calls. CMH is not allowing visitors inside the long-term care and residential care facilities. But loved ones can schedule a 30 minute visit outside.

At Parkview Health Care Facility, residents and family sit at opposite ends of a long table. Staff offer visits through an open window, six-feet apart. Visitors must make appointments with only two visitors at a time. You must go through a screening process, including a temperature check and asked to use hand sanitizer. You also must wear a mask.

Families say they appreciate the new option for visitors.

"We started off with a Skype a lot, and then we went to the visits through the window, because you know, you're just a little bit closer that way. Put your hand on the window and blow a kiss. Feels more like you're right there. So we went to that, and now this is even better.

The Polk County Health Department reports 15 cases of COVID-19 with four patients considered active.