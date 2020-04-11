Ozarks colleges adapt recruitment due to COVID-19; high schools work to support seniors with transition

Classrooms and college campuses around the Ozarks are empty as Missourians stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

College campus tours are halted right now, taking away an opportunity some students may need to make their final decisions for college.

Kevin Kropf, the Executive Vice President of Enrollment Management for Drury University, said the closures prompted the university to get creative with how it will attract students.

"How do we create an experience and allow students to see what life at Drury could be like for them?" Kropf said.

Kropf said Drury has enhanced its virtual experiences for prospective students. On Tuesday, students will have the opportunity to join a live chat with current students to ask any questions they may have about the university.

"We want them to see some videos of our students. We want them to plug into our social media and tune into our YouTube channel. But we also have a chance for students to meet one-on-one with a faculty member over Zoom," he said.

Drury officials made the decision to extend the deadline for students to decide if Drury is the right school for them. Kropf said one reason was to give more time for possible college visits in the future.

"And the other factor is, economically, if your parents' financial situation is changing because of this, they may not be ready to make a decision right now," he said.

The college has also made the application process test-optional, a decision they were already leaning toward for future school years. Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar also switched to the test-optional applications due to the pandemic.

"That's huge for students who maybe haven't taken their ACT yet and were waiting to take that this spring," said Lorrie Miller, the lead counselor at Kickapoo High School.

Miller said the transition into college can be tough for seniors now that their schools have abruptly closed.

"That's where we need to make sure we're as available [as possible] and teachers are working hard at that," she said. "The district's goal is just to be there for our kids."

Miller said students hoping to earn an A+ scholarship will still have the opportunity to do so. She said students are now only required to have 25 hours of service toward the scholarship, half the original requirement.

Miller said a survey was sent out to high school seniors within the Springfield Public School District to decide the best way to move forward with many of the traditional senior year events, like prom and graduation.