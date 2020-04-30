Ozark community reflects a year after an EF-2 tornado

It’s been one year since an EF-2 tornado tore through an Ozark neighborhood.

A year later, the story is hope. “From what our home was to what is now it’s just amazing,” said homeowner Kent Rogers.

Rogers’s home was taken out by the tornado that went through the Waterford neighborhood. His family rebuilt in the same place.

They lived in a hotel between May and September of last year because their home wasn't liveable. Rebuilding wasn't easy, they had disputes with insurance companies, contractors and they fought fears that this could happen again.

“We still have a lot of anxiety at times bad weather happens,” said Shawn Loftis. “We [have] these flashbacks, my wife and I were talking about how in two days is going to be a year. Tuesday night we were just scared to death thinking what are the odds of this happening to us twice in a year.”

For now, families here are just thankful for their health and to have a roof over their heads.

