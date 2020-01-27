Ozark School District will ask voters to approve bond issue for renovations in April

The Ozark School District will ask voters to fund a bond issue to pay for $26 million in renovations in the April election.

The money will pay for constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping school sites and facilities. The work includes renovating the Ozark Innovation Center, repurposing the district's offices for a new early childhood learning center and acquiring property currently leased by the district.

“I’d like to thank our board, staff and community for partnering with us to create a plan that’s best for Ozark students,” said Superintendent Chris Bauman. “I am excited for the positive impact these projects will have on all our students, from our earliest learners to our high school graduates preparing for their future.”

District officials say they have been working with the board for phase 1 of the the district's long-range plan.

“The decision to place a bond on the April ballot comes after more than a year of planning,” said Assistant Superintendent of Operations Curtis Chesick. “This plan provides the best opportunity to accommodate the growth across the District while enhancing and expanding our programs.”

Voters will decide the issue April 7. The district notes the bond will stay unchanged at $0.88 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property. The district hopes to compete the work by the new school year in August of 2022.

