Ozark Opportunities helping people in north Arkansas stay warm this winter

People like Ferrin Carlton don't take the sound of a furnace kicking on for granted.

"I was a teen mom when I started, so I was 18," Carlton said.

Limited income meant she needed help paying the bills. An energy assistance program did the trick.

"And then I stopped using it probably just a couple years ago," Carlton said.

Ozark Opportunities' Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program uses state funding to pay off people's utility bills who live in Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton, Searcy and Van Buren.

"You watch them grow from their crisis to what they become afterwards," said Cathy Brownell, a family development specialist with Ozark Opportunities.

Ozark Opportunities has helped thousands of families pay off utility bills from $50-$500 depending on the family's income and the situation.

"It's a one-time payment toward, in the winter, your heat source. So it doesn't matter what your bill is. It goes by income, household number and there's a chart with the set amounts you get no matter what,"

said Tammy Lemon, an outreach worker for Boone and Newton County.

Last year, the group helped keep the heat on for 6,000 people across northern Arkansas.

"For me it is a wonderful feeling to go home at night knowing that I've been able to help people live a little bit better and maybe afford some medication, or some gas to get to work," said Crystal Rogers, the community services supervisor for the organization.

People whose service is shut off can tap into an emergency program. Others who just need a little help can use the non-emergency service.

"We can help them with their current emergency, get them out of crisis, maybe help them with their regular payment, and then get them over to where someone can work with them on setting some goals," said Richard Atkinson, the CEO of Ozark Opportunities.

Ferrin Carlton certainly has. She now works for Ozark Opportunities, warming the lives of others who are in a similar situation.

"Now I get to give back to all the programs I've gotten assistance from in the past," Carlton said.

The winter non-emergency program goes until March 31, and the emergency program goes into May.

Ozark Opportunities also has a summer program that helps pay for air conditioning.

For more information on the utility assistance program, go to https://ozarkopp.org/utility-assistance/.