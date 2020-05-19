Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District hires interim director in Arkansas

By a close vote Tuesday of 5-3, Bill Lord took charge of a board he’s familiar with.

"To kind of stabilize the ship. Keep things sort of balanced," Lord said.

Lord became the interim Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District director, a board he was once the director of years ago. It’s a challenging time: The district is facing a $76,000 deficit from legal bills related to a fee many people don’t like.

"We have to pay all the cost involved with the defense of the $18," said Fred Woehl, the chairman of the solid waste district.

In 2012, the old board defaulted on $12 million in loans and closed a landfill. A judge ruled the district needed to collect $18 a year per parcel from each parcel owner in six counties to pay off the debt.

"Can help them navigate through the tricky waters of lawsuits and receiverships and all those sorts of things. It's a complicated place to be and will require someone with some special skills," Lord said.

Those are traits the board would’ve liked to see from Melinda Caldwell over the years. She was director for 11 years until last week. Board members said Caldwell was fired largely because she would not provide a paper trail for what she spends money on and other documentation.

"She kind of, for lack of a better word blew them off," Woehl said.

That included missing a scheduled committee meeting in March.

In part of a statement, Caldwell said Tuesday, "I have accomplished my personal and professional goals and am edified in knowing those tasks are complete." (See her full statement below.)

She added, "District files and documents have always been available to present and previous boards at any time."

Now this board will move ahead with its new director, at least for 90 days. He is also hired to help look for a new permanent director.

"He's coming back because he feels like he's needed and he wants to do something good," Woehl said.

If you're interested in the director position, you can send your information and resume to Fred Woehl at prtfred@gmail.com

In 2009 after the district split from NWAEDD, I assumed responsibilities for the solid waste grants program and the newly independent district. At the onset, all future grant awards to the district were being held by ADEQ until district documents were in order. It took myself and representatives from multiple counties six months to gather documents, verify expenditures, and organize record keeping before ADEQ would release any new funds to the district.

I have brought the district into compliance with state mandates and regulations and repaired relations with ADEQ. I administered over the district's solid waste programs, providing years of stability and guidance as the trouble with Nabors Landfill deepened. I have represented the district in the legislation building of waste diversion mandates in hopes of improving solid waste management in Arkansas.

I have worked for the OMSWD Board since 2009, reporting to competent board chairs: Chairman Tim McKinney, Chairman Jeff Crockett, Chairman Terry Ott and Chairman Mickey Pendergrass. Each of these former board chairs, as well as prior board members reflected a high level of respect and appreciation of my service and management of the district. My respect is reciprocal as I recognize the hard work put forth by prior boards as they collaborated, working toward solutions and supporting each others' solid waste program needs and funding.

I have worked in conjunction with the district's lawyer and receiver through mediation and 9 litigations. I have also gathered documents for innumerable FOIA requests. Furthermore, I am currently assisting Arkansas Legislative Audit in what will reveal a well-managed district.

To be clear, myself and my company did not direct the purchase or downfall of Nabors Landfill. My first visit to Nabors Landfill was after it had closed. Violations, lawsuits, and environmental concerns loomed. I accepted responsibilities associated with Nabors Landfill, taking on a generally unwanted and condemned job, because I was concerned about our region's solid waste management (still am in 2020) and wanted to help properly close Nabors Landfill. I knew we needed a permanent cap to decrease leachate production. I knew the health of Pigeon Creek, Norfork Lake and all the communities around would benefit by being protected.

I have served as a court appointed liaison in assisting ADEQ and the team of engineers, state agencies, and service providers in avoiding an environmental disaster at Nabors Landfill. As the district representative, I was engaged in that process from beginning to end -- from overfill removal to remediation. After six years we have achieved permanent closure--an accomplishment that I am proud to have been a part of making happen.

The Damco Tire site had an excess of over 10 years tire accumulation, about 1 million tires beyond the planned project scope. I served over a decade in on-going site visits, meetings with multiple boards, ADEQ administrations, tire counting, vector concerns, and finally as liaison to ADEQ in the permanent closure of the environmental and financial disaster.

A large part of my work with the solid waste district has been to clean up messes inherited. My accrued knowledge has provided a foundation in my public service and has served the District well. I leave things in good order. Nabors Landfill is closed, the Damco site is closed, our programs are in compliance, well documented, and functioning. Those successes belong to the work of former boards, legal counsel, ADEQ, multiple engineers, service providers, myself and my company. I have accomplished my personal and professional goals and am edified in knowing those tasks are complete.

There are big decisions ahead for the OMSWD Board and I wish them the best, but I am also concerned about their abilities to make hard, and perhaps unpopular decisions that are in the best interest of the district.