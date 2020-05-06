Ozark, Mo. sailor serving on the frontlines of the Navy's USNS Mercy ship

An Ozark, Mo. sailor is on the frontlines of the Navy's testing of COVID-19 on board the USNS Mercy.

Sailor Chelsy Howald is serving on the ship off the coast of California. The Mercy USNS serves as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases.

One of the Navy's mission is for defense support of civil authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of Americans.