Ozark Fire Protection District calls new $1.6 million station home

The Ozark Fire protection District was scheduled to move into their new fire station on April 1. However, their timeline was accelerated when the coronavirus pandemic began.

Don Gregory, the Fire Marshal with the Ozark Fire Protection District, explained that firefighters were being housed with the Christian County Ambulance District for the time being, so when COVID-19 came into the picture, they knew they had to change plans. "While there was not a higher risk by being housed in that station, it was important that we ensure that our personnel as well as Christian County ambulance personnel were able to shelter without being concerned about cross-contamination," explained Gregory in an email to KY3 News Reporter Lexi Spivak.

Gregory also talked about some of the upgrades at the new, $1.6 million fire station. "The staff will have individual sleeping quarters, as well as expanded work space for the reporting of calls that we respond to," he said.

He also said there is a workout facility and a kitchen featuring a Type 1 Hood extinguishing system. "The building’s sprinkler system includes the attic which is uncommon but important for the protection of our staff, and the taxpayer's investment."

Half of the 6,000 square-foot fire station is dedicated to parking their equipment, while the other half is dedicated to living space. The station is designed for a crew of four, with four bedrooms and bathrooms.

In total, the Ozark Fire Protection District has 33 sworn-firefighters. This includes the Fire Chief, Assistant Chief, Fire Marshal, three Battalion Chiefs (Shift Commanders) and three shifts of crews stationed at the three located throughout the district.

Gregory said they hope to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony once the coronavirus pandemic ends.