Ozark Empire Fair breaks ground on expansion project

Members of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds board broke ground Tuesday on a fairgrounds expansion.

Crews will soon begin work on a new multi-purpose building allowing the the grounds to better serve exhibitors and attract a greater variety of events. The new building will replace the dilapidated open-air pavilions serving as livestock barns

The biggest project on the grounds will replace the 60-year-old, 2,400 seat dirt-floored arena with a $12-million concrete-floored arena. It will hold up to 6,800 spectators. The fair board hopes to use it for a range of events from motor sports to volleyball and soccer tournaments, cheerleading competitions and dog shows.

This is all part of a three-year campaign focusing on agricultural heritage, educating youth and serving as a gathering place. Counting the fair and other events, the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds adds around $40 million in economic impact to Springfield each year.