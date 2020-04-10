Ozark Co. deputies remind community to check on elderly neighbors, family members

In a Facebook post Thursday, Ozark County Sheriff Darrin Reed asked community members to check on their elderly neighbors and family members from a distance.

The Ozark County Sheriff's Office tells KY3 that four elderly residents were found deceased over the past ten days.

Ozark County Deputy Cpl. Curtis Dobbs says none of the deaths were suspicious nor related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputies say all four residents died from natural causes.

It's unclear when the residents died, but Reed says they were deceased for awhile.