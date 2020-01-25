Ozark County Sheriff's Office seeks two wanted men

*UPDATE*

Cpl. Curtis Dobbs of the Ozark County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Markovich was arrested late Saturday night inside a Gainesville home. Markovich was found in the home's attic. Two other people in the home were arrested for harboring a fugitive.

Ryan Markovich, 36, and Jason Laird, 42. Courtesy: Ozark County Sheriff's Office

The Ozark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding two wanted men that law enforcement consider armed and dangerous.

Authorities need help finding 42-year-old Jason Laird and 36-year-old Ryan Markovich, both of Gainesville, Mo.

Laird currently has 6 warrants for his arrest.

Last year, he was convicted of domestic assault and ordered by a judge to stay away from the victim.

Cpl. Curtis Dobbs says for the past several months, Laird has been causing problems for his victim and neighbors on White Oak Drive.

Earlier this week, Laird was back at the home.

"One of our deputies and a highway patrolman arrived on scene and ended up in a foot pursuit with him down to the area behind his house, where they eventually lost sight of him," Cpl. Dobbs told KY3.

Two days later, the Gainesville High School Driver's Education car was stolen and found a day later with items belonging to Laird.

Deputies later learned a home was broken into just up the street from where the car was found.

"During that burglary, two firearms were taken along with other items form that residence, Cpl. Dobbs added. There were some clothing items left behind that were identified as Mr. Laird's by an individual."

As for Ryan Markovich - he is a convicted felon that didn’t show up for court earlier this month on gun charges.

Deputies say last July, he was pulled over and had a loaded, cocked-back pistol at his feet.

"We are concerned that he may have been attempting to harm one of our officers," Cpl. Dobbs said.

Both men have been arrested before, but have been allowed to bond out.

"Something needs to change in the bond area. We're having issues with that, Cpl. Dobbs explained. People like this are being allowed to leave our custody and then not showing back up. Right now they are eluding law enforcement. And they're a danger not only to law enforcement but to the entire community."

Laird has ties to Taney County and Markovich has ties to the West Plains area.

If you see either of these two men, call police, DO NOT APPROACH THEM, THEY ARE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

If you have any information on Markovich or Laird, contact the Ozark County Sheriff's Office at 417-679-4633.