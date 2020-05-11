Ozark County, Mo. prosecutor files murder charge in shooting death of Dora man

The Ozark County, Mo. prosecutor filed charges against a man in the shooting death of another Saturday night.

Officers found Devon Massey, 22, of Dora shot to death around 9 p.m. on the side of County Road 195. It took authorities several hours to locate where the shooting happened.

Deputies arrested Allen R. Shafer, of West Plains Sunday. He faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Sheriff Darin Reed says Shafer, Massey and another witness had been riding around in a vehicle for hours before the shooting. Investigators say Shafer called 911 and explained he had been in an altercation. Deputies arrested him walking on a county road after he said he had abandoned Massey's vehicle.