Ozark County (Mo.) health leaders confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

In a post on Facebook, health leaders stated they are working with neighboring Howell County to investigate the case. They also posted the confirmed case is in isolation.

Neighboring Howell County and Taney County Health Departments report cases rising in the last few weeks.

Hickory County remains the final county in the Ozarks without a confirmed case of COVID-19.