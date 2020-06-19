Outland Ballroom purchase is off; previous owner backs out of deal

The previous owner of Outland Ballroom, a longtime downtown Springfield music venue, has backed out of a deal to sell the venue to new owners.

On Wednesday, the venue's previous owners wrote on Facebook that the pandemic made it impossible to continue operating and the Outland Ballroom was expected to be sold to new owners.

Scott Lee, who was planning to buy the Outland Ballroom, told reporters the deal was off as of Friday afternoon. He says the previous owner backed out, saying Scott couldn’t recover from negative publicity regarding employee Blake Young.

Lee says he has fired Young, but could not recover the deal.

The Outland Ballroom first opened in 2003.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.