One year later, a Rogersville, Mo. couple talks about surviving tornado

One year ago this week, more than two dozen tornadoes hit the Ozarks. One of those tornadoes left a lot of damage in Rogersville.

On Monday, Bill and Berniece Walker sat on the front porch of their new home. It was around this time last year, that a tornado approached their house.

"We need to get downstairs," said Bill. "Because that's where we need to be, this looks very very serious."

And it was serious. Not long after they made it downstairs, the EF2 tornado hit. Soon after, people came to help.

"They had to kinda dig us out," he said. "Because we had furniture on the staircase and glass all over the place."

You may remember seeing some of the video from that day one year ago, a lonely door among the rubble. That front door survived that tornado, and in fact, the door they're using today, is the same one.

It's an old door on a new home. It was only after some careful thought they decided to rebuild on the same spot.

"Here we have our basement, here we have neighbors who we love and who care for us," said Berniece. "We have the best neighbors in the world, we decided to stay here."

They stay, changed a bit from that traumatic day one year ago.

"I just have a bigger fear of lightning, thunder gets to me," said Bill.

And as recently as last week, they took cover from a severe storm, just in case.

"Down the stairs we went again," said Berniece. "And I thought deja vu, but it didn't sound serious to me, I simply didn't want him to be afraid."

The Walkers also think others should take severe storms and tornadoes just as seriously.

"If you have a safe room or you have a basement, my goodness gracious, use it, get down there," said Bill. "Get to a safe spot in your house, don't take it lightly, because it's nothing to be taken lightly."