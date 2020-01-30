Report: One of three Missouri's nurses near retirement age

A new report finds one third of Missouri's nurses are nearing retirement age, which could severely impact rural parts of the state.

A report from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance shows more than thirty-one thousand registered nurses in Missouri are 55 or older.

Celeste Cramer is the Cox System Director of Recruitment and Retention. She said nursing is hard work.

"It's very physically demanding to be a bedside nurse and so that's something there's a certain period of time you're able to fully do that," Cramer said.

She said registered nurses can hold a wide variety of jobs, meaning the study could be including nurses working outside of the hospital.

"That could be nurses that are school nurses or even nurses that are 60-years-old and that are working with case management or insurance companies," Cramer said.

She said a shortage of nurses doesn't mean local hospitals are understaffed.

"We actually have beaten year-after-year the number of nurses we've hired the previous year," Cramer said.

She said constant growth is what leads to the long list of jobs to fill.

"We were actually pulling numbers the other day and if we would have stopped growing two years ago we would have been fully staffed on nurses," Cramer said. "We continue to grow, which is exciting for us, but we just need to make sure we have the right staff in place"

When it comes to training the next generation, Cox College is expanding too.

"They're going to take their number of students from 250 graduates per year to 400, which is significant. But, it will be a huge help to us as we do face this shortage."

The Board of Nursing has supported innovative teaching models and approved program expansions to boost the number and quality of students, according to the report.

Cox College is also implementing creative ways to attract students, like debt relief and classes outside of normal school hours.

"We do more weekend and evening type classes to help accommodate any other schedules they may have," Cramer said.

Dallas and Stone county were among a handful of counties with more than half of their nurses over the age of 54. The study said rural counties are most affected by the nursing shortage.

Click HERE to learn more about the report.