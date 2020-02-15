One teen dies, three others hurt from car crash in Laclede County

A 16-year-old has died and three other teens are hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Laclede County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old driver went off the right side of the road on Rockwell Drive around 12:30 p.m. The car reportedly overturned and struck a tree.

Highway Patrol says a one passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another 16-year-old passenger are being treated for serious injuries, while a fourth passenger, a 15-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.

The driver and two passengers were airlifted and taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.