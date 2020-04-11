A Springfield balloon artist has joined a global campaign this weekend to spread joy during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Now, the "One Million Bubbles" project has expanded into "One Million Bubbles of Hope."

For her part of the project, artist; Dena "The Balloon Lady" Atchley, has turned her home into a balloon display to honor the season and Easter holiday. This display is in the 1500 block of East Stanford Street meant for people to enjoy as long as they practice social distancing. The display will be up until the weather takes it down.