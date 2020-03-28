Local balloon artist joins global campaign to spread happiness during COVID-19 pandemic

A Facebook post went viral this week of a balloon house display in Springfield, Missouri.

The balloon display is part of a global campaign called One Million Bubbles. The campaign united balloon artists from across the world with the sole mission of spreading kindness, happiness, hope, and a simple smile.

Balloon artist Dena Atchley, known as Dena The Balloon Lady, joined the campaign Thursday, March 26, when it first launched.

Atchley said the balloon display took about an hour to create, but well worth the time. She said hundreds of cars and people have already driven by to see the display.

There have been many events, special occasions, and celebrations postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although cancelations and worry are attached to the pandemic, Atchley said the One Million Bubbles campaign is the perfect way to get people smiling in the community.

She said she's not letting the current circumstances of the pandemic get in the form of bringing happiness to the Ozarks, and reminds people to be safe, be kind, and know that we're okay.

"You know this is going to end," said Atchley. "The flowers are blooming, the animals are out and about, and one day, we'll be looking at this in the rearview mirror. But right now, we can take a little bit of joy in things like this just to brighten our day."

This balloon display is on the 1500 block of E. Stanford Street. It was created for people to enjoy while practicing social distancing.

Atchley said the environment impacts the balloons, so they aren't going to be up forever, they're just temporary. There is even a bear balloon for those on the bear scavenger hunt.

It's free, and you can walk or drive by, and the balloon lady will wave and say hi.