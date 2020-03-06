On Your Side: You'll see more wipes, gloves and hand sanitizer at the polls

Greene County election workers don't want the fear of sickness to keep you from going to the polls.

The Greene County clerk's office spent nearly $3,000 on additional electronic screen wipes, alcohol wipes and gloves. To give some perspective, this Presidential Preference Primary costs about $280,000 to run. This is the first time ever in Greene County voters will have the option to wear gloves as they cast their ballot. Each voting location will have hand sanitizer, but you're encouraged to use your own. Voters can use their own stylus pen too. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says it's all about giving voters options.

"I think it's going to vary. Everyone feels different about cold and flu season as well as the coronavirus, but if they want to use it it's going to be up to them and they'll have that choice," he said.

If you have any questions about how election workers are fighting sickness at the polls, call your clerk's office.