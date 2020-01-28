On Your Side: Beware of wrong number in CoxHealth Medicare catalog

It's an oops that could impact your credit.

If you're a CoxHealth MedicarePlus member, make sure you know about this. The January catalog has a wrong number listed. When dialed, it connects you to an unrelated organization asking for your credit card number for a gift card. Don't give that information out.

You should get a notice in the mail about the issue and a new, corrected catalog. If you accidentally called the wrong number, you can get one year of free credit monitoring services and your money back.

For additional support or questions, CoxHealth MedicarePlus members can call Essence Healthcare’s customer service department at 1-866-536-1041.