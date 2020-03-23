On Your Side: Working from home during COVID-19

Millions are clocking in remotely during COVID-19.

Memberships for the Slack app, a way to talk with co-workers, have nearly doubled. Zoom, used for video conferencing, added more users so far this year than in all of last year.

Tessa Herndon works for a travel company. Ironic because she's not going anywhere.

"That is the home office now. Inside my bedroom," said Herndon as she laughed.

She's grateful to still be making a paycheck but it's a big change.

"I'm not able to socialize like I could at work," she said.

Internet companies are dealing with a spike in new customers.

"We are seeing an increase in new installations that have been needed especially in our bigger communities like a Springfield," said Phyllis Peters with Mediacom.

Dozens of internet services have signed a pledge called Keep Americans Connected. Providers will not disconnect service or add late fees if you can't pay right now.

If you need to get online or update your current service, ask about promotions. Many are running special deals because so many must work and school at home.