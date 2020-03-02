On Your Side: What to buy in March

New month, new deals. On Your Side has the best bargains.

1. Buy frozen food

Let's start at the grocery store. Head to the frozen food aisle. March is Frozen Food Month. Save big on frozen meals, fruits and veggies.

2. Buy exercise equipment

Back in January, you knew it was a great time to buy exercise equipment. Guess what, now's a great time too. As the weather starts to improve and the days get longer, more people workout outdoors. This makes the perfect time to stock up on indoor fitness equipment.

3. Buy a vacuum

Spring cleaning is basically here. Now's a good time to buy a vacuum.

Expect prices to drop mid-March through late April. By the way, if your vacuum is more than eight-years-old, it might be time for a new one.

4. Buy luggage

Don't wait until summer when you'll pay full price. Buy luggage now. Plus, you'll have first picks before selection drops.

5. Buy an air conditioner

March is a good time to buy an air conditioner. Older models need to go. Expect to snag a cool discount. The same logic is true for barbecue grills.

March 14 is National Pi Day. Eat pizza and pie on the cheap.

March 17 is St. Patrick's Day. Save big on green beer, Shamrock shakes and corned beef.

March 23 is National Chip and Dip Day. Get the appetizer.