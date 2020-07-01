On Your Side: What to buy in July

New month, new deals. On Your Side is watching your wallet throughout the month of July.

1. Buy summer apparel

Now's when you'll save the most on flip-flops, swimsuits and shorts.

2. Buy ice cream

Ice cream lovers rejoice, July is National Ice Cream Month. Expect discounts wherever you buy it.

3. Buy fresh produce

It's growing season for many fruits and veggies which means you won't see prices this low until next summer. No excuses. Don't skimp on fresh produce. What you can't eat, freeze.

4. Buy an RV

Historically, it used to be fall was the best time, but the pandemic changed that. More families are buying RV's to stay healthy and practice social distancing while on vacation. Word to the wise, you might not get the exact model you want because of the high demand, but you can still snag a good buy.

5. Plan for back-to-school sales

In a few weeks, you'll see those back-to-school sales. Now's a good time to take inventory. Figure out what your kids have and what they need.

Days to remember:

July 5 buy patriotic items. Save big on flags and home decor.

July 10 is National Pina Colada Day. Save on mixers. Or you'll see specials at restaurants.

July 23 is National Hot Dog Day. Expect discounts at gas stations and fast food joints.