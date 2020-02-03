On Your Side: What to buy in February

1. Buy winter products

Stock up on winter products. You can still use these items and snag a great deal. Buy a new winter coat. Invest in a generator. Splurge on fun sporting equipment.

2. Presidents Day sales

You won't see prices this low for mattresses again this year. Think ahead, are you going to a wedding in the spring? You'll save big if you buy small appliances during Presidents Day sales.

3. Tax software

File your own taxes? Toward the end of this month, you'll save on tax-prep software. Expect to save anywhere from 20-40% on tax programs

Days to remember:

February 6 is National Frozen Yogurt Day.

February 15 is Post Valentine's Day. Jewelry and candy prices drop.

February 25 is National Pancake Day.