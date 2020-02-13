On Your Side: What to buy during Presidents Day sales

Presidents Day sales are not for flashy products. Think of it as a time to save hundreds of dollars on things you use each day or night.

1. Buy a mattress

Don't snooze. This is the best time of the year to buy a mattress. You'll see mattresses up to $600 off from major mattress retailers. Word to the restful, replace your mattress about every decade. Recycle your old one.

2. Buy a big appliance

Now's the time to buy major appliances like a new fridge or washer and dryer. Prices are usually slashed around 35 percent off. You might save more with a store card, but consumer beware. Pay off that balance before the interest kicks in.

3. Buy a new car

If you need a new ride, buy now. In February most dealerships still have a few new 2019 models. Those need to go.

4. Electronics

Besides back-to-school sales, Presidents Day has deep discounts on computers. Same with cars, buy a slightly older electronic and save big

Read and understand your warranty. Know what to do if the product fails.

Get recall notices. Click HERE

