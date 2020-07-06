On Your Side: 'Face mask exempt card' and COVID-19 Medicare scam

Crooks disguise themselves as Medicare representatives and a face mask exemption card.

If you're on Medicare, know about this scam. Scammers call and offer things like a "COVID-19 kit," "Coronavirus package," or Medicare benefits related to the virus.

"They're finding if they can tweak some of their scams in just very small ways, many people will fall for them and they can lose anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars which is money is scammers pockets," said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

They'll ask you to verify personal information like your bank account, Social Security, or Medicare numbers. If you get a call from someone who says they're a Medicare representative and they ask for this information, hang up.

Know about the Face Mask Exempt Card. The card is not legit. Yes, you can print them off, even buy them, but there's no such thing as a no mask pass.

Do not answer unknown numbers. Do not give out your personal information. Medicare workers will never text you or contact you on Facebook.

Report scams to the Attorney General and Better Business Bureau.

