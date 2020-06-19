On Your Side: Three scams to know

From winning thousands of dollars through Facebook to being told there's a warrant for your arrest. Here are a few scams to know.

1. Grant scam on Facebook

It starts with private message saying: Have you heard the good news?

The sender claims to be with the Small Business Administration and can help you get a grant. They send you an application. One viewer was told he won $45,000. Remember, you don't win grants, you qualify for grants and the process does not happen over Facebook. Crooks are trying to get your private info and make you pay a processing fee. They'll steal your money and you'll never get a prize.

2. Email about a warrant

Scammers hope they can scare you with this email. The subject line reads: Warrant Activated. It says you owe a company money. If you want to resolve this, email their settlement department. The judicial process doesn't work like that, especially over unpaid judgments.

Swindlers are trying to snag your private info so they can steal your ID.

Delete the email.

3. Bogus rental listings

On Your Side has covered this one for years, but it's always rampant during the summer when people move. Scam artists take legit 'for rent' listings and make their own for a much lower price. They hope you'll apply and send your deposit all before you realize it's a bogus listing.

Always view a property in person before you send money.

If you have a scam tip email OYS@ky3.com