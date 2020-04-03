ON YOUR SIDE: Stimulus loans available for small businesses

Americans should be receiving personal stimulus checks in a few weeks. Small businesses might get relief sooner.

Starting Friday, owners can apply for loans.

"We've really took a hit from this. It's kind of nerve-wracking," said Laysa Putman, owner of Nixa Dry Cleaners and Laundry.

Putman applied for the Paycheck Protection Program.

"I think it's going to help tremendously. It's going to take a lot of pressure off," she said.

Scott Tennison with Guaranty Bank says interested small business owners should find a bank with the Preferred Lender Program or PLP.

"They could make this process easier by gather their financials. A big part of this with the SBA is all payroll. That's a huge part of it right now trying to cover. That helps two people. That helps the business and also the employee. The government's overall objective right now is to keep people employed," said Tennison.

The Paycheck Protection Program loan is forgiven if business owners use the money for its intended purposes. It's also available to certain nonprofits and the self-employed.