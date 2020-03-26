ON YOUR SIDE: Is takeout food safe during coronavirus pandemic?

We're finding out about a new term. 'No contact' restaurants.

Employees wear gloves. Customers stay in cars. That's how it works now at Morning Day Cafe in Nixa.

"We are trying to keep people outside. Just to keep themselves safe. It's not the law. But at the same time, I'm working with the same people everyday and we're getting our groceries from here and going back home to our families. So we are able to make sure with a small group we are all staying healthy and making sure we are controlling our environment," said Miranda Barchers with Morning Day Cafe.

A few blocks away at Sandy's Deli, someone disinfects the payment touchscreen after every transaction. The owner says he's constantly making sure his employees are healthy.

"If anyone feels slightly sick we want to keep them home for sure," said Adam Reed with Sandy's Deli.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services tells On Your Side, food inspections are different now. These visits may not be like a traditional inspection.

The focus is the COVID-19 response. If costumers see something that doesn't look right, they're encouraged to report it.

"We clean everyday anyways but we are going above and beyond," Reed said.

If customers have any questions don't hesitate to call the restaurant, county health department or the coronavirus hotline 877-435-8411.