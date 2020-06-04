On Your Side Investigation: Sued Ozarks roofer starts new business

The owner of an Ozarks roofing company, sued by customers and suppliers, is back in business under a new name.

It's an update to an On Your Side Investigation. You might remember the church that forked over nearly $30,000 to Truitt's Roofing.

Viewers did something about it. First Baptist Church in Fair Grove has a new roof. A different company got the job done.

"It's incredible. That just doesn't happen," said Mark Conn, Pastor.

Dakoda Truitt with Truitt's Roofing took nearly $30,000 from the church in January. After months of waiting --- church leaders reached out to On Your Side.

"The day after the story aired, we started getting telephone calls and folks offering to help," said Conn.

A company with the required credentials got to work and asked not to be recognized.

"Let me just simply say – they just want everyone to know God took care of the need and we have a brand new roof," said Conn.

The church filed a lawsuit against Dakoda Truitt and Truitt's Roofing.

Other cases are piling up in the Missouri court system. Another customer in Nixa is suing him for nearly $8,000. Court documents read Truitt 'abandoned' the job. A supply company says Truitt owes $21,000.

A few weeks ago, another supply company filed a lawsuit asking Truitt's Roofing for more than $71,000. Truitt has not filed a formal response in any of these cases.

Four days after our investigation aired state documents show Dakoda Truitt started a new business, Midwest Roofing & Construction LLC.

Using court documents, we found the company's address is where Dakoda's lives in Ozark. Ozark city workers tell On Your Side -- no business license. Ashley Reynolds went to home for the comment, no one came to the door.

Reynolds emailed the company's website and got a reply from Dakoda, but the signature in the email said Bradley. The email said Dakoda doesn't own the business.

A few hours later she got another email from Dakoda saying 'KY3 and ex employees and their family and friends are making it seem like its against the law to make a living'.

Trent Phariss will tell you as Dakoda Truitt started a new business, he has unfinished business. Phariss hired Truitt in February and paid him nearly $9,000 for a new roof.

"It's a lot of money to us. It's really going to hurt our family," Phariss said.

Phariss says Truitt told him the job would take only a day and a half. He says Truitt won't return his calls.

He filed a complaint with the Attorney General and Better Business Bureau. Always get the full names of workers you hire so you can vet them.