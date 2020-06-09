On Your Side: Did a plane leak human waste over Springfield home?

A man in Springfield came home to quite the smelly mess in his backyard. He's not sure what caused it, but believes it could be something from above.

Todd Mallow sent On Your Side cell phone video of his back deck. He said it was covered in sewage.

"It was really fresh. I could tell it was fresh," he said.

Nearly one week later after some cleaning and rain, there are still spots.

"It appears that it came straight down. My first thought was it came from an airplane. It's just kind of interesting because they do have a fly over pattern here," said Mallow.

Mallow says he talked to the airport director.

"To his knowledge, there's no way they can dump in air. He basically stated there's no way that it would have came from an airplane from the Springfield airport. He does say there's private airplanes … military planes. So if it is some type of aircraft dumping it, they're dumping it over the city of Springfield in residential area. It's just not acceptable," said Mallow.

No signs of a bad vent pipe. Mallow checked gutters too. What happened here remains a mystery.

"Nobody is going to admit to anything. I'm sure because it's a small incident, but it has had to have happened somewhere else before. It's just not happening everyday," said Mallow.

Mallow says his nearby neighbors did not get the same misfortune.

He does not believe he was targeted.

Airlines are not allowed to dump waste tanks in mid-flight. While rare, leaks can happen.