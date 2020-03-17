On Your Side: Coronavirus myths

It's all over your newsfeed on Facebook ... ways to rid Coronavirus.

Always consider the source when it comes to getting the information you choose to consume.

Myth: Hand dryers kill the coronavirus.

If that were true, hair blow dryers would sell like hotcakes. Health experts say heat does not elevate to the level where it would destroy the virus.

Myth: Eat a lot of garlic.

It's true that garlic has health benefits. However, there isn't any proof garlic helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Myth: Kids can't catch the coronavirus.

Children can definitely catch COVID-19, but there are fewer cases compared with adults. That's because those who are healthy, can carry it and not even know it.

Myth: It's in our drinking water.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and City Utilities say not so fast.

"Everything is fine with the drinking water. There's no evidence whatsoever that the coronavirus exists in drinking water. Survives in drinking water or harmful to anyone who uses tap water," said Bob Wilson with City Utilities.

Myth: Gargle salt water.

Sure, it might soothe a sore throat, but it won't prevent or kill the Coronvirus.

Myth: It might be in your mailbox.

Nah. Scientist say the risk isn't there. However, wash your hands after handling mail, money and food because it's good hygiene practice.

Don't drink bleach, even small amounts. Not only is this dangerous to a person's health, there's no proof it will heal you.

Use caution with homemade hand sanitizer --the alcohol content needs to be higher than 91 percent. Some health experts say don't even bother with it.