On Your Side: Coronavirus and price gouging

Perhaps you've noticed this on eBay or Facebook Marketplace. People are selling masks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper for way too much money.

According to the Missouri Attorney General, it's price gouging. It's against state law for people or businesses to substantially raise their prices for the necessities.

"I wouldn't be spending $50 for small bottle of hand sanitizer when there are other options out there equally as effective," said Dr. Jennifer McNay with Mercy.

If you find an item that's way over priced, report it to the Attorney General or call the hotline 800-392-8222

HERE