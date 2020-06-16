On Your Side: Again! Homeowners say sewage fell from sky in Springfield neighborhood

If you're eating, take a break for a moment.

Remember this story?

Todd Mallow thinks a plane might have leaked human waste over his backyard. It left a stinky mess. Days after that story aired another person in that same neighborhood had the same misfortune.

"It just smelled liked raw sewage, really strong. Horrible odor," said Darrell Lewis.

Darrell Lewis doesn't live far from Todd Mallow in Chesterfield Village.

"It just looked like it dropped straight down. It had to come from above.

We get a lot of airport traffic," said Lewis.

A city worker with Clean Water Services checked it out.

"There's nothing wrong with the city's infrastructure out in this subdivision. When I saw this on the news, the first story, I was trying to figure out what was going on and checked with my people and … we haven't been out there. There's nothing we could have done to cause this," said Mike DeLong.

If this happens again, city workers want to know about it. 417-864-1923

Two pilots tell On Your Side they're baffled too because they can't release those waste tanks in the air. Leaks happen, but are considered rare.