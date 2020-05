Oklahoma and Arkansas have agreed to play two basketball games at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The first two matchups are scheduled for Dec. 12, 2020, and Dec. 11, 2021. Arkansas said there could be additional games in December of 2022 and 2023. The BOK Center is 125 miles from the Oklahoma campus and 116 miles from the Arkansas campus.

Seating will be divided at midcourt to create a unique atmosphere.