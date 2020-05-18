Officials say Springfield's Ozark Empire Fair is on unless city leaders say otherwise

Whats usually filled with food vendors, carnival rides, and happy faces is now a deserted space as fair officials wait on the decision from the city of Springfield whether or not this year's event will happen.

"Pray for the fair," said Aaron Owen.

Aaron Owen is the General Manager of the Ozark Empire Fair Grounds. He says right now they are in the process of meeting with city leaders on how to safely open this upcoming July, eliminating some things to help keep with social distancing.

"We won't run our trolley this year. we will have golf carts available at guest services so when people need to be transported back to the parking lot or whatever we will do it on a smaller scale," said Owen. "The capacity of our grandstand will sure be cut some, hopefully by then we can be at 50%."

Owen says there has been an overwhelmingly positive response from vendors, most spaces have already sold out in the west hall of the E-Plex.

"I think people have been shut down and haven't been able to go to festivals all spring so they are looking for a place to go and sell their products," said Owen.

Tickets for the fair are already on-sale, while concert tickets will be ready for purchase this upcoming Friday. Owen says everything will be done online, just in case the fair is canceled and they have to return your money.

"We don't want to sell tickets here now because our office is virtually closed, so still obeying by the social distancing, you buy online and then our refunding is much better when we can refund online too," said Owen.

And if the fair is a go, Owen projects there will be higher attendance and more participants in the exhibits this year.

"We pull from a 125-mile radius, I just think we will see more maybe they won't get on a plane or a train or a boat, but they are going to leave their homes, come to the fair and enjoy and then they are back in their own homes," said Owen.

The city of Springfield released a written statement to KY3 saying:

"From City Manager Jason Gage:

The annual fair has been a staple for Springfield and the region for decades. Strong leadership by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and elected officials, along with a positive response by our citizens, have allowed Springfield to reasonably step down local restrictions intended to protect our community from the coronavirus. In doing so, we take into consideration a variety of community activities, including (but not limited to) those found at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The current draft Road to Recovery Plan shows most entertainment activities covered with occupancy restrictions during Phase 4 (July 6 through July 23). We do believe this occupancy approach would likely allow fair activities to occur at a reduced occupancy level than we are used to. Over the next two to three weeks, however, we will evaluate our local health data to see if our assumptions match real information. Then, we can determine how best to balance local health and these entertainment activities after July 23rd. The bottom line is that we don’t know what order we will need to be operating under at the time of the Fair, so this is still an unknown."