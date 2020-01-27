Nighttime rocket attack on US Embassy in Baghdad injured 1

Staff at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad say at least one member of the embassy’s personnel was injured in a rocket attack Sunday.

The two staff members did not specify the injured person’s nationality or the severity of their wounds, but said the rocket had slammed into a restaurant inside the embassy compound. They spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Five Katyusha rockets crashed into a riverbank near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, a statement from U.S. Joint Operations Command said. It was the third rocket attack targeting the U.S. Embassy this month. Previous attacks caused no injuries, the Associated Press reports.

Rep. Michael McCaul, the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs committee, said in a tweet Sunday that he is “closely monitoring reports of a rocket attack targeting the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.”

“Violent acts against our diplomatic facilities are simply unacceptable. We must ensure the safety of American diplomats, troops and other Americans in Iraq,” he wrote.

A State Department spokesperson said Sunday evening that they “are aware of reports of rockets landing in the International Zone,” but did not address the U.S. embassy itself, CNN reports.

“We call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities,” the spokesperson said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned the attack. In a statement, he asserted Iraq’s commitment to “protecting all diplomatic missions.”

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The U.S. Embassy has been a flashpoint amid wider regional tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Hundreds of militiamen and their supporters attacked the compound twice at the end of December and beginning of January, protesting airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia.

There have been numerous other rocket attacks on the Green Zone and the area surrounding it in recent months, according to CNN.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.